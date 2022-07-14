Hometown Local
Salem VA cancels visitation to some units

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA Medical Center has canceled visitation to three units, effective immediately, according to the campus’s Facebook page.

Visitation is canceled for 4H, MSICU (Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit) and the PCU/HCI unit.

No reason has been given so far, but visitation will be re-evaluated Monday, July 18.

Families are advised to check with their care teams.

