Salem VA cancels visitation to some units

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA Medical Center has canceled visitation to three units, effective immediately, according to the campus’s Facebook page.

Visitation is canceled for 4H, MSICU (Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit) and the PCU/HCI unit.

No reason has been given so far, but visitation will be re-evaluated Monday, July 18.

Families are advised to check with their care teams.

