Stolen cattle found and returned after suspect arrested

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County ranchers have been reunited with cattle stolen from their property.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office met Wednesday with the victims of the stolen cattle from Snowville, as a cattle delivery company pulled in to offload the cattle back into the field from which they were stolen.

The cattle were recovered after the sheriff’s office announced an arrest and asked for help with the location of the cattle. “In an earlier release we thanked the citizens for the help in finding the person responsible for the larceny and likewise requested help in locating the cattle that were believed to be in Winchester, Virginia and again were amazed at the help we received.”

The five cows and four calves were taken from a field July 1. The investigation indicated someone had bought the animals.

Christopher Eugene Gregory of Radford confessed to taking the cattle and selling them to someone in Winchester for $1,100, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is thanking “the citizens who helped in locating the stolen cattle, the news organizations who informed the public of the larceny for potential leads, Jackson Meeks of Dublin, Virginia for helping coordinate with J & B Livestock Trucking to haul the cattle back from Winchester to Snowville and to the Pulaski County Commonwealths Attorney’s Office for navigating the legal aspects of this case.”

