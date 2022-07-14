Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Stolen cattle found and returned after suspect arrested

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County ranchers have been reunited with cattle stolen from their property.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office met Wednesday with the victims of the stolen cattle from Snowville, as a cattle delivery company pulled in to offload the cattle back into the field from which they were stolen.

The cattle were recovered after the sheriff’s office announced an arrest and asked for help with the location of the cattle. “In an earlier release we thanked the citizens for the help in finding the person responsible for the larceny and likewise requested help in locating the cattle that were believed to be in Winchester, Virginia and again were amazed at the help we received.”

The five cows and four calves were taken from a field July 1. The investigation indicated someone had bought the animals.

Christopher Eugene Gregory of Radford confessed to taking the cattle and selling them to someone in Winchester for $1,100, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is thanking “the citizens who helped in locating the stolen cattle, the news organizations who informed the public of the larceny for potential leads, Jackson Meeks of Dublin, Virginia for helping coordinate with J & B Livestock Trucking to haul the cattle back from Winchester to Snowville and to the Pulaski County Commonwealths Attorney’s Office for navigating the legal aspects of this case.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
Big Spring Mill in Elliston is scheduled to close in August after more than 170 years.
Big Spring Mill to close in August
James Lewis, accused of trying to kill a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy
Sheriff’s Office: Deputy disarms man who tried to kill him

Latest News

Carl H. Wells was Bedford County's Sheriff from 1974 to 1995.
Bedford deputies mourn death of longtime sheriff
Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.
No one left unaccounted for in Buchanan County flooding
he Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will host an Elderly Empowerment conference to help prevent...
Pulaski deputies to host Elderly Empowerment conference
Family planning services impacted by Central Shenandoah Health District funding cuts