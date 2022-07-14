Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Tuesday’s severe weather leads to tree falling on Roanoke resident’s home

Strong winds knocked a tree over that fell on Zack Jackson's home Tuesday night.
Strong winds knocked a tree over that fell on Zack Jackson's home Tuesday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I went inside because I needed another cocktail and thirty seconds later I just hear this loud crack and bam and here we are.”

It was quite a night for former cohost of K92 Mornin’ Thang, Zack Jackson, who after hearing the loud noise, walked outside to see what had happened.

“My son, he asked me, well what was that? I said I think a tree came down, and I went and I looked outside, and I saw the branches thinking, yeah a tree came down. Then I saw the damage on the house, and on the ground and everywhere, wow it really came down.”

Jackson had never experienced anything like this, but he’s thankful for the community support he’s received.

“Fire department was hire within about five minutes, we had tree people and contractors out first thing this morning, insurance agent right on it last night too, so thank you to her.”

Wednesday has been all about clean-up efforts, which included Jay’s Tree Service.

“We get here as fast as we can, clear the driveway so they can leave, clear the entrance, the doorway so they can get in and out if an emergency was to happen,” said manager, Lee Bailey.

Jay’s Tree Service stays busy with these types of calls in the summer.

“Especially this time of year, summertime when you know thunderstorms are coming through, we get calls multiple a week.”

Though natural events like these are unexpected, there are a few ways residents can keep an eye on the trees on their property.

“This one you can see it has black streaking going down it. Insinuating that it possibly is hollow in the center and is filling with water and the water is kind if pooling up and spilling out. Cracked limbs, cracked at the bases.”

Bailey also said residents who have questions can give any tree company a call, they’d be more than happy to answer them.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
(L-R) Jae'Veon Smith and Samuel Waller mugshots
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business

Latest News

William Walters mugshot
1,495 years in prison could be sentence for man in child pornography case
Names released of couple killed in related Grayson County crashes
Roanoke Schools Make Safety Recommendations
Roanoke Schools Make Safety Recommendations
Behavioral Health Wing Opens
Behavioral Health Wing Opens