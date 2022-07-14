Tuesday’s severe weather leads to tree falling on Roanoke resident’s home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I went inside because I needed another cocktail and thirty seconds later I just hear this loud crack and bam and here we are.”

It was quite a night for former cohost of K92 Mornin’ Thang, Zack Jackson, who after hearing the loud noise, walked outside to see what had happened.

“My son, he asked me, well what was that? I said I think a tree came down, and I went and I looked outside, and I saw the branches thinking, yeah a tree came down. Then I saw the damage on the house, and on the ground and everywhere, wow it really came down.”

Jackson had never experienced anything like this, but he’s thankful for the community support he’s received.

“Fire department was hire within about five minutes, we had tree people and contractors out first thing this morning, insurance agent right on it last night too, so thank you to her.”

Wednesday has been all about clean-up efforts, which included Jay’s Tree Service.

“We get here as fast as we can, clear the driveway so they can leave, clear the entrance, the doorway so they can get in and out if an emergency was to happen,” said manager, Lee Bailey.

Jay’s Tree Service stays busy with these types of calls in the summer.

“Especially this time of year, summertime when you know thunderstorms are coming through, we get calls multiple a week.”

Though natural events like these are unexpected, there are a few ways residents can keep an eye on the trees on their property.

“This one you can see it has black streaking going down it. Insinuating that it possibly is hollow in the center and is filling with water and the water is kind if pooling up and spilling out. Cracked limbs, cracked at the bases.”

Bailey also said residents who have questions can give any tree company a call, they’d be more than happy to answer them.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.