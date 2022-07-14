Hometown Local
VIDEO: 48 skydivers set new formation record

New record: 48 skydivers in Ohio broke the record for the largest formation. (Source: Mark "Trunk" Kirschenbaum for Hypoxic)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (CNN) - Skydivers in Ohio recently completed a record-setting formation.

The group reached new heights breaking the record for the largest skydiving formation with 48 people.

They jumped out of three separate planes and carefully aligned to create the formation before breaking away and deploying their parachutes.

Officials said the previous record formation included 33 people and was set more than 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

