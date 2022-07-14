Vinton roads back open after downtown fire

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - S. Pollard Street and E. Lee Avenue in Vinton are fully back open for the first time since a massive fire destroyed apartments and businesses July 2.

The roads will remain open until it’s time to clean the remaining debris, according to the town manager, but there is no timeline of when that will happen because of moving parts with involved fire marshals and insurance companies.

Vinton Town Manager Richard “Pete” Peters told WDBJ7 the roads stayed closed for several days so Roanoke County could complete building assessments on the adjacent side of the structure and additional fencing barricades could be put up to restrict access to the site and contain any falling debris.

The fire involved two commercial buildings that were home to small businesses and apartments. It was later determined the building would be torn down since the roof collapsed during the fire.

