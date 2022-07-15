Hometown Local
Danville School Board advancing major improvements

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville School Board is moving forward with major improvements.

The $140 million package includes projects district-wide.

There are major renovations at George Washington High School, and a new school building at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones expressed his support in an interview Friday afternoon.

“We’ve got four schools that were built back in the ‘50s: George Washington High School, G.L.H. Johnson, Woodberry. Those schools were built in the ‘50s. Langston,” Jones said. “So now what you’re seeing is a transition in the facilities that were built back in the ‘50s.”

Danville voters supported the capital improvements by passing a one-percent sales tax referendum.

