Former Salem sheriff dies at 82

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Arrangements are pending for a former Salem sheriff who died this week.

Everette Obenshain, Jr. passed away at the age of 82, according to Salem City Hall.

He was elected City Sergeant in 1969, just a year after Salem became an independent city, according to City Hall. When the Code of Virginia was amended in 1971, the Office of City Sergeant became the Office of Sheriff. Obenshain served as sheriff more than 30 years.

Following his retirement, he served 19 years as a member of the city’s Electoral Board. Before serving as sheriff, he was a patrolman with the Salem Police Department from November 1966 to July 1969.

Arrangements are being handled by Lotz Funeral Home.

