Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits Buchanan County after flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin spent time in Buchannan County July 15, to see the damage from devastating floods this week.

“You can’t help but to have your heart sink when you see someone’s home lifted up and moved off its foundation down the road, damage to rail lines, damage to churches,” Youngkin said.

The governor met with first responders before lending a hand at Twin Valley Elementary and Middle School in Buchanan County, which is serving as an emergency shelter.

“The reality is that the spirit of Virginia is alive here in a big, big way,” Youngkin said.

That spirit has come to Buchanan County from all areas of the state, including Pulaski County.

“it’s a neighbor helping a neighbor,” Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator Brad Wright said.

Wright came to help serve the Buchanan community July 12, with the Southwest West Virginia Incident Management Team.

“We came in initially to help out with the response to the flooding, and support the locality and those teams that came from out of the area to respond to the incident, and now we’re helping the locality transition into recovery,” he said.

As families and officials assess the damage, Governor Youngkin is pushing the message of moving forward, one step at a time.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do, to clean up and then we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that everyone gets their lives back,” Youngkin said.

