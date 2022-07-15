HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Celebrating what’s known as the “big bang” of country music

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion is happening in downtown Bristol September 9 through the 11th, and this year’s event takes on special meaning. It’s to celebrate the 95th anniversary of what most consider the start of country music, as we know it.

Leah Ross is the Executive Director of the Birthplace of Country Museum Museum. She says, “This is where it all started in 1927, when Ralph Peer came to record the music of the mountains, and that’s how we became the birthplace of country music. That’s where the first family of country music, the Carter family and the father of country music got their recordings, Jimmy Rodgers.”

The three-day event in September will feature a huge line-up of more than 100 musicians, including some big names in the world of country music.

“It’s our annual music festival that we hold in downtown celebrating the times and how the genre went from there, I mean, if you look our lineup, you’ve got Roseanne Cash- what a better person to represent, because her dad said it was the single most important event in country music and it’s how we know country music today. And we’ve got Tanya Tucker, we’ve to JJ Grey and Mofro,” says Ross.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is among the artists, who will be performing at the event.

“Well, it’s very special to me to get to go back, and from my first trip to Bristol, I’m kind of a history buff and it means to much, I think for anybody who loves country music to go and see that place where that big bang was for country music. I’m coming in a day early just to listen,” says Lauderdale.

Click here to purchase tickets to the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion.

