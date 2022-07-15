Kaine meets with business leaders in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine visited Danville’s River District Friday to hear from a cross-section of the region’s employers.

He heard some encouraging words about the post-COVID economy, and a lot about the challenges still ahead.

“I feel a sense of moving forward, living more normally,” Kaine told the group in his opening remarks, “but we’ve got challenges.”

The group that gathered around the table at The Launch Place, included representatives of traditional employers, and from startups with an emphasis on tech.

Some said they are beginning to field more applications from prospects who are more qualified.

But others said challenges including the labor shortage and supply chain issues persist.

“The two that I hear from people that are the big concerns,” Kaine said during the meeting, “are inflation which is affecting all kinds of things, and then the workforce issue.”

But as Danville has worked to rebuild its economy, both Mayor Alonzo Jones and Senator Kaine said robust community partnerships have paid dividends.

“It’s so important. You can’t do it all as local leaders,” Jones told reporters. “You’ve got to involve those community partners. You’ve got to get community leaders. You’ve got to get community partners. You’ve got to get community businesses.”

“Danville and Pittsylvania, and the school system and the community college, the private sector and the community foundation, and other partners they’ve brought in,” Kaine added. “They’ve got a real partnership mentality here.”

