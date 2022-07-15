At least 22 homes destroyed in Buchanan County flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At least 22 homes were destroyed in Buchanan County flooding this week, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and other agencies, which are continuing recovery and cleanup efforts.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office began getting reports of flash flooding around 10:30 p.m. July 12, 2022, as a storm dumped several inches of rain in a very short period of time, according to VDEM. First responders were called to reports of downed trees, flooded roads and flooded homes across various regions of the county. The most impacted communities, says VDEM, were Whitewood and Pilgrims Knob, due to the Dismal Creek overflowing its banks.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, crews were about 70 percent complete with their assessment, finding 22 homes and three businesses destroyed, with 77 more homes and 12 more businesses sustaining various degrees of damage.

Crews will continue through the weekend to complete damage assessments.

Residents impacted by flooding and who have debris on their property can have it removed by the county. Residents are urged to push debris to the edge of the property by the road, and be patient during the process.

For more information on how to clean up following a flood, go to tinyurl.com/2p8ktzrx

The Assistance Center at Twin Valley Elementary School will provide water, snacks, tetanus shots and access to showers. It is also a place to cool off in an air conditioned facility and charge any electronic devices such as cell phones or tablets, according to VDEM. It is being staffed 24 hours and can be reached by calling (276) 498-4537.

The American Red Cross will begin serving hot meals Saturday, July 16 at the Assistance Center. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 5 p.m.

