Roanoke-area crews return from Buchanan County, where they provided support

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was the first swift water rescue crew to arrive in Buchanan County Wednesday to provide support after severe flooding.

Battalion Chief Craig Robertson said they found a lot of devastation.

“You tend to see a lot of people in their weakest moment and that’s not something we get excited about. We get excited about being able to help people,” said Robertson. “Seeing the destruction and stuff, if I never see that stuff again that’s fine with me.”

The swift water rescue picked up 3 adults and 2 children and helped them get to safety.

“You know I enjoy helping people and in this line of work you do see a lot of people who have lost everything,” added Robertson.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue team arrived home Thursday afternoon. Click here for more coverage on the flooding.

