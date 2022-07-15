Man acquitted of killing teen pleads guilty to federal charge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A man acquitted of a murder in Roanoke has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms offense.

Demarcus Glenn was charged with killing a 16-year-old boy in 2019, and was found not guilty in Roanoke Circuit Court after claiming the killing was in self-defense.

Glenn, 23, pleaded guilty July 15, 2022 in federal court, in connection with the same crime, to one count of possessing, brandishing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Glenn is expected to be sentenced to 144 months in federal prison, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

“Drug dealers with firearms should take heed: You cannot shoot someone during a drug deal and then claim self-defense when you are carrying that firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, a federal crime with a 10-year mandatory minimum,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh. “The cornerstone of keeping our communities safe is prosecuting anyone who discharges a firearm while participating in the drug trafficking trade, and my Office will continue to prioritize and seek federal charges for anyone who does so within the Western District of Virginia.”

“Today’s conviction demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to vigorously investigate and bring to justice those who commit violent crimes,” Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador said. “Keeping illegal guns off our streets is an important step in keeping our communities safe. We encourage residents to immediately report incidents to local law enforcement or the FBI through tips.FBI.gov.”

“The outcome of this investigation is a direct and positive result of state, local and federal agencies working together to address gun violence in the City of Roanoke,” said Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman. “Though Glenn was acquitted on charges from our jurisdiction, our public safety partners at the federal level were able to open an investigation and work with our officers and detectives on appropriate, federal charges for this offense. This is a valuable partnership that greatly benefits the residents of Roanoke by keeping violent offenders off our streets. We are grateful to work with agencies at every level of the criminal and judicial system to keep Roanoke safe, and hold those who choose to engage in gun violence accountable.”

Federal law prohibits drug dealers from possessing, brandishing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

