“The Price is Right Live” headed to Lynchburg

(The Price is Right Live)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A live stage version of “The Price Is Right” game show, seen weekdays on WDBJ7, is headed to Lynchburg.

The interactive stage show that gives people the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win will be at the Historic Academy Theatre October 5. 

Prizes may include appliances, vacations, and even a car, according to the promoter, who says the show has toured the country more than 14 years.

Click here for complete info.

