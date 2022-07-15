Spotty thunderstorms move in Friday afternoon-evening

Bermuda High swings Gulf and Atlantic moisture our way

Storms will be considered hit-or-miss

Seasonable temperatures expected through the weekend

FRIDAY

We had a few stronger storms yesterday, but most were rain and storm free for Thursday. Today we increase our storm chances slightly as we have a front hovering nearby and we lose our grip on high pressure as it continues to pass to the northeast of us.

High temperatures today will mimic yesterdays in the 80s and 90s. Isolated storms are possible to develop anywhere today, but most of us should stay fairly dry.

Highs will be in the 80s and the 90s plus some isolated storms will form during the afternoon and evening. (WDBJ7)

Lows tonight will be in the 60s and low 70s with a stray shower hovering around. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will form plus some patchy fog can’t be ruled out especially for places that witness rain today.

THIS WEEKEND

For both Saturday and Sunday we aren’t expecting complete washouts, but occasional shower/storm activity is possible thanks to a front nearby plus a Bermuda High off the east coast will swing some moisture from the Gulf and the Atlantic our way.

This weekend we have high pressure offshore bringing some Atlantic and tropical moisture from the Gulf our way. (WDBJ7)

Right now Saturday will be the better day for outdoor plans with spotty storms possible. We increase the storm chance on Sunday to at least hit half of our viewing area (50% chance). We are also tracking a cold front that will slowly head our way starting on Sunday which will also increase the chance for some more showers and storms.

Hit-or-miss storms will hover around this weekend. (WDBJ7)

Best advice would be have the WDBJ7 Weather App handy and keep an eye to the sky.

Looking ahead to the next work week

Right now we will see a few storms to begin the work week as our frontal system we start to see head our way Sunday crosses through during the first half of the work week. Forecast highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Looks like we slowly warm up each day with upper 80s and low-mid 90s in store.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

