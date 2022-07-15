Suspect in kidnapping of toddler pleads guilty

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in the kidnapping of a little boy from a church nursery has pleaded guilty.

Bobby Lee Taylor pleaded guilty to abduction by force/intimidation, possession of schedule I or II drugs and forging a public document. The forgery charge is from a previous incident and not part of the abduction case.

No agreement has been made on a punishment, according to Ann Gardner, commonwealth’s attorney for Alleghany County and the City of Covington. Attorneys will argue the sentencing October 11.

Taylor was indicted last year in Alleghany Circuit Court.

Taylor’s girlfriend, Nancy Fridley, had already pleaded guilty in Giles County to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect. She was accused of taking a two-year-old boy, who was not hers, from a church daycare in 2021, and taking the boy to Taylor.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the boy, who was safely delivered back home.

