Teenager pleads guilty to 2021 murder of another teen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teenager has pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting death of another teenager.

Ta’Juan M. Johnson, 16, who had previously not been identified by police, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder in the April 26, 2021 incident in which Jaquice Kearny, 16, was killed and another juvenile was injured.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, police were responding to a call in the 2900 block of Salem Turnpike NW around 4:45 p.m. when they heard gunshots and saw two males running, one of them carrying a gun. Officers reported running after them but were not able to apprehend them.

Shortly after, officers learned someone had been shot. When officers got close to the scene near 30th St and Salem Turnpike NW, they found two young men who had been shot. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Kearny died from his injuries.

Police said they found the two suspects at a home in the 600 block of Naho St. NW and took them into custody for questioning. Johnson was later arrested.

Detectives said all four young men knew each other.

In a statement Friday, Roanoke Police said they commended the actions of personnel who were involved in the case from the start.

“The loss of such a young life is difficult enough, but it is particularly more tragic when the life is taken by another young person,” a spokesperson for the agency wrote in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who worked with both diligence and compassion on such a difficult case. We also want to thank personnel from our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and our public safety partners who worked with us and our community on this case, leading to this successful outcome.”

Johnson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for a later date.

