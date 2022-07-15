Use of police force ruled justifiable in fatal shooting of Covington suspect

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The fatal shooting of an armed suspect by police and sheriff’s deputies in Covington in March has been ruled justified.

Ann Gardner, the commonwealth’s attorney for Alleghany County and the City of Covington, said, “The two Covington Police Officers and four Alleghany County Sheriff’s deputies who fired their weapons at Toney Poulston, Jr. on March 14, 2022 did so in reasonable apprehension of Poulston shooting and killing or wounding one or more officers and/or civilians at the scene. Under the circumstances, the killing of Poulston by law enforcement officers was a justifiable homicide in defense of self or others. Consequently, no criminal charges will be brought against any of the six officers involved.”

Three people were killed, including City of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie and shooter Toney Poulston, after an incident at Covington Farm & Fuel, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said Poulston went into the store, leading to an altercation with a relative who worked there, Randall Lee Paxton. The incident escalated into Poulston shooting and killing Paxton, according to police.

When officers and deputies arrived, they met Poulston, who was armed with a pistol and leaving the store, according to police. Shots were fired, leading to the death of Poulston and Ogilvie.

Here are select comments by Gardner, followed by her full opinion and release:

1-”The evidence in this case clearly and unequivocally establishes that Toney Poulston, Jr. had already shot and killed two people, including a police officer, before he burst out the door of Covington Farm and Fuel leveling a gun toward officers and civilians in the parking lot.”

2 - “At the time officers fired, Poulston was under the influence of methamphetamine, homicidal, armed and attempting to escape, thereby, presenting an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm to anyone in his path.”

3 - “Under the circumstances in this case, the law overwhelmingly supports the conclusion that these officers were entitled to use deadly force when they reasonably perceived an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to themselves or others. Criminal charges against these officers are not appropriate.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.