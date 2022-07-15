Hometown Local
What’s What With the Weekend, July 15-17

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Friday, July 15

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days

Brothers Osborne at Elmwood Park

Saturday, July 16

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days

Art at the Market 2022

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at the Coves Amphitheater at Smith Mountain Lake

Sunday, July 17

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days

