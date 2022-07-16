Budweiser Summer Series kicks off at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret that Southwest Virginia residents were pumped to see Brothers Osborne at Elmwood Park on Friday evening. More than a hundred people were there before the gates opened at 6 p.m. at Elmwood Park.

“We listened to them for three hours coming up here today,” said Robert Bolling, who traveled with his family from Wise County for the concert.

“They’re a great country band, kind of hip hop, fun to dance to, I’m here with a bunch of good friends so it’s going to be a good time,” said Amy Manuel.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. is excited to be able to host the Budweiser Summer Series for residents in Southwest Virginia.

“We always try to look to bring something different into the area. So it’s exciting to bring a Grammy award winning group into downtown Roanoke, to kind of show off their talent and show them how great Roanoke is as well,” said Jaime Clark, VP of marketing and communications.

Downtown Roanoke Inc.’s clear-bag policy also went into effect this evening. Which means acceptable bags include: one-gallon clear plastic zip seal bags, small bags no bigger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches, clear bags smaller than 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches, and medical bags and diaper bags following inspection.

“The clear-bag-policy is just a further extension of security measures we already have in place, which is checking bags. So it will just allow us to move people in more quickly and more people excited to get in-here and enjoy the show,” said Clark.

The concert-goers had no problem with the new policy.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Cheryle Chewning.

“Everything I need tonight is in this bag, so I have no problem with it,” said Pam Gibson.

“It’s a policy. We’re going to follow the rules, I want to go to these concerts in the future so I’ll follow the rules,” said Manuel.

The Budweiser Summer Series will continue in August with Brett Eldredge and a third concert that will be announced next week.

