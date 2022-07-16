Hometown Local
Explore Park hosts its second Adventure Saturday of the year

Treetop Quest at Explore Park
Treetop Quest at Explore Park(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Adventure Saturday is happening all day at Explore Park in Roanoke.

Adventure Saturday at Explore Park is an entire day filled with outdoor activities for kids and adults that will continue until 10 p.m.

The event started off Saturday morning with the new T-Rex Trail at 9 a.m. Then, activities like rock climbing, ziplining, and arts and crafts started at 10 a.m.

“Adventure Saturday is a day where we have everything jampacked into one day. If you want to experience a little bit of everything, a lot of the activities are free so it’s a great way to get out here and truly immerse yourself into the outdoors here at Explore Park,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

Live reptiles were also in attendance for families to learn about.

“Today’s theme was snakes and reptiles for international snake day so we had our Explore Park naturalists who had some crafts and activities,” said North. “We also had our friends from Snizard here teaching kids about some live reptiles and snakes from our local area and giving them a hands on experience.”

“I love the rainbow lizard so much. He crawled up my arm and he was so cute. Then, when I put my hand up he climbed up onto my hand.” said Emmy Brooks, Adventure Saturday participant.

Since the park had expanded hours Saturday, participants had the opportunity to zipline in the dark.

“Treetop Quest has our Twilight Zips. With Twilight Zips, you can strap a head lamp onto your helmet and soar through the trees at night and have that different experience for all the adventures here at Treetop Quest.”

Dylan Carreiro, Treetop Quest participant, loved his experience.

“It was cool. I liked seeing all the nature stuff, it was fun,” said Carreiro

So whether it’s roaring or soaring, Adventure Saturday at Explore Park has something for everyone.

Explore Park’s third and final Adventure Saturday of the year will be on September 17.

