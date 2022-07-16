Explore Park’s T-Rex Trail hits 10,000 guests

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Explore Park’s T-Rex Trail in Roanoke surpassed 10,000 visitors to walk the trail.

The half a mile long T-Rex Trail consists of 18 different animatronic dinosaurs and videos along the way that tell a time travel story.

The milestone occurred just after a couple months of operation.

“T-Rex Trail has been open since Memorial Day and we’re operating all the way through August 14 here at Explore Park. We’re about halfway through the summer and we’ve had 10,000 people on the trail so far this year which is great,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

The attraction will continue through August 14th and tickets are $9 for children and $14 for ages 16 and up.

Tickets can be bought online or at the Visitor Center.

