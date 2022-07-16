Hometown Local
Lending Libraries dedicated in Lexington

Two lending libraries were dedicated in Lexington Friday afternoon.
Two lending libraries were dedicated in Lexington Friday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington and Rockbridge County leaders saw a need for books to get out to the community. On Friday, they took the first step in making that happen by dedicating two Lending Libraries boxes. The first at Jordan’s Point Park and the second at the Rockbridge Area YMCA.

“Our goal is to be able to get books into the hands of readers of all ages,” said Kathy Larlee, chairman of the Feed the Need Foundation.

The Feed the Need Foundation has partnered with the Rockbridge County Library, the Rockbridge Area YMCA and the City of Lexington to make this all happen. Leaders of each, including Mayor Frank Friedman, were in attendance for the dedications.

“Our goal at Feed the Need Foundation is bringing the community together. We do food, books and toys and we can’t do that without literally the community. ...In this case, it’s fostering a love of reading,” said Larlee.

The second Lending Library box sits right outside of the Rockbridge Area YMCA.

“We already have an existing Lending Library inside of the branch, which is really popular with our members both adults and children. However the branch isn’t open 24-hours a day. ...Having a lending library outside makes it not only accessible just to our YMCA members, but also makes it accessible for our entire community,” said Bobbie Wagner, executive director of the Rockbridge Area YMCA.

There are currently two Lending Libraries boxes, but the plan is for there to be at least three more. It all wouldn’t be possible without the welders at the Byers Technical Institute.

“That collective work brought a fantastic finished product that we can enjoy for many, many days to come and promote learning, reading and we all know a healthy person is wealthy person,” said Friedman.

The Jordan’s Point Park Lending Library box is covered with sunflowers and the river. The inspiration for the covering came from former Feed the Need Foundation board member Jaclyn Hostetter, who passed away earlier this year.

