One dead, another in critical condition after Henry Co. shootings

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to shootings both on Friday night, and early Saturday morning, that resulted in one person shot dead, and another still in critical condition.

The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center first received a call at around 8 p.m. Friday night reporting that someone had been shot at 49 Joyce Park Dr. in Bassett. Deputies arrived just minutes later and found Marshall Blake Tutor, 32, shot multiple times in the torso and hand at his home. He was airlifted to a Roanoke facility with critical injuries.

Tutor and a number of other witnesses identified Chase Conley Crum, 20 of Bassett, as the suspect. The two had been arguing when the shooting took place. A search began for Crum after five felony warrants were issued.

At around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call reporting another person had been shot at 9 Holly Hill Rd in Bassett. The caller said someone broke into his home, assaulted a female and that he had shot the man.

Deputies found Crum dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, it was discovered that Flippen let Crum into his home, knowing that he was wanted for the earlier shooting and a conflict ensued between Crum and a female at the residence. Flippen then became involved and shot Crum.

The Flippen is charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, maliciously discharging a firearm inside a dwelling, and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony. He is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Contact 276-638-8751 to reach the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with information. Crimestoppers can be reached at 632-7463 and has rewards of up to $2,500 available depending on the nature of the crime and substance of the information.

