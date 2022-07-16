Hometown Local
Radford City Police Department is collecting donations for Buchanan County

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is collecting items to help those in need after the flooding in Buchanan County.

The most important items they need are cleaning supplies, bottled water, and non-perishable canned foods. Items can be dropped off in the Police Department lobby.

Radford City Police Department Lt. Benjamin Mullins says the flooding had long-reaching impacts and they want to make sure they are lending a helping hand.

“This is a catastrophic event that’s fairly close to home and it’s actually one that affected some of our employees’ extended family,” said Mullins. “So, it definitely meant a little more to us. But these efforts are going to help people that lost everything.”

The department will be collecting items until July 25 and says they are planning to hand deliver the donations that morning.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

