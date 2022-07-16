Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport receives federal funding to improve security and customer convenience

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) was at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Saturday to present 15 million dollars in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

“It was the first time in 40 years that our country has made a multitude literally more than a trillion in infrastructure that’s gonna play important dividends in Virginia,” said Warner.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Executive Director Mike Stewart says the funding will be used for two projects to help improve the security process.

“One will be expanding the area around the checkpoints, security checkpoints so that we can get gate one back and we can use that for future expansion, but it will also give a better experience for the people going through security with TSA,” said Stewart.

The second project, officials say, will impact passenger convenience.

“Today you see two big x-rays in the lobby. We want to get those behind the scenes, get those tickets counters back do the screening kinda back in the back,” added Stewart. “So, that you’re kinda done with it you don’t have to stuff your back from the ticker counter to the x-ray units.”

These changes are expected to improve the travel experience.

“This is one of those self-fulling prophecies. You know you make the customer experience better, you get more traffic in that traffic drives competition and brings down fares,” added Warner.

Stewart says he expects these projects to be done by 2024.

