Storm chances increase through the weekend

Bermuda High swings Gulf and Atlantic moisture our way

Hit-or-miss storms become more numerous by SUN-MON

Seasonable temperatures expected through the weekend

THIS WEEKEND

For both Saturday and Sunday we aren’t expecting complete washouts, but occasional shower/storm activity is possible thanks to a front nearby plus a Bermuda High off the east coast will swing some moisture from the Gulf and the Atlantic our way.

Hit or miss showers and storms possible this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Right now today will be the better day for outdoor plans with spotty storms possible. We increase the storm chance on Sunday to at least hit half of our viewing area (50% chance). We are also tracking a cold front that will slowly head our way starting on Sunday which will also increase the chance for some more showers and storms.

Storm chances increase on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

Best advice would be have the WDBJ7 Weather App handy and keep an eye to the sky.

Looking ahead to the next work week

Right now we will see a few storms to begin the work week as our frontal system we start to see head our way Sunday crosses through during the first half of the work week. Forecast highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Looks like we slowly warm up each day with upper 80s and low-mid 90s in store.

A front bring more widely scattered storms on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

