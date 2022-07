ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power reached out via social media Sunday to warn customers of scammers utilizing mobile payment apps like Venmo, Cash App and Zelle to obtain money.

Appalachian Power says they “will NEVER ask for payment through one of these apps.”

Credit: Appalachian Power (Appalachian Power)

Learn more and report scams by visiting the Appalachian Power website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.