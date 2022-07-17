Hometown Local
Comedy club evacuated after man fires gun inside building; man arrested

The suspect fired his weapon, but nobody was injured.
Omar James McCombs
Omar James McCombs(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after he brought a firearm into a comedy club in north Charlotte on Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 36-year-old Omar James McCombs entered The Comedy Zone at the NC Music Factory shortly after 9 p.m. and showed that he had a gun.

CMPD said McCombs fired the gun, but did not cause any injuries, and was taken into custody.

The facility was quickly evacuated and a large police presence ensued.

McCombs is being charged with multiple counts of assault by pointing a gun, discharge firearm in city, communicating threats, discharge firearm encl fear and possession of firearm by a felon.

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson had been scheduled to perform at 9:45 p.m.

Robinson said in an Instagram Live video that he was in the green room when the evacuation happened, and shared that he was moved to a nearby concert. He posted a thank you note later on to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting everyone to safety.

“Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs. Thanks be to God no one was hurt,” Robinson wrote.

He was scheduled to perform at the same venue in Charlotte on Sunday at 7 p.m., but The Comedy Zone canceled the show to take a “short breather,” they wrote on Facebook. Anyone who purchased tickets for the show will have them refunded.

“We look forward to laughing with you later this week,” The Comedy Zone wrote.

