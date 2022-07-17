Hometown Local
One dead after Sunday morning Amherst Co. crash

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Damien M. Waugh, 22 of Lynchburg, died at the scene Sunday after the car he was driving ran off of the left side of the highway down a steep embankment in the 2200 block of Richmond Highway.

Virginia State Police say the 2000 Nissan Maxima hit multiple trees on the way down. Waugh had been traveling west on Richmond Hwy/Route 60 and was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passerby initially spotted the crash and called police.

Sunday Morning Update