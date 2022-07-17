Hometown Local
Pirate Days is a success despite water balloon ban

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirates are finding creative ways to battle this year after the water balloon ban.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a law banning the release of nonbiodegradable water balloons into the environment.

Participants picked water guns and foam swords as their weapons of choice this year instead of water balloons.

PJ Nagel, a Pirate Days participant, said everyone he saw at the lake respected the ban.

“This year, with the law in the books, we absolutely put it out there: water balloons shouldn’t be used. As far as I saw here at Crazy Horse, there were hundreds of boats and I didn’t see one water balloon thrown,” said Nagel.

Nagel said he and his crew had been pushing for the ban for a long time out of respect for the environment.

The pirates say they will continue coming up with creative ways to battle each other for future Pirate Days.

