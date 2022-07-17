Hometown Local
Radford golfer Taliaferro wins State Open of Virginia with birdie on 18

The Highlander finished in style to clinch the title at 10 under despite a final-round 72.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University graduate senior Nicholas Taliaferro recovered from a 3-over back nine on Sunday with a birdie on the 18th hole to win the 2022 State Open of Virginia by a stroke at Independence Golf Club.

The Richmond native posted a double bogey on the 13th and a triple bogey on the 15th, allowing reigning champion Evan Beck to get back in the mix.

Beck finished at 9 under and tied for the lead with Taliaferro. But the Highlander finished in style to clinch the title at 10 under despite a final-round 72.

Former Virginia Tech golfer, and 2020 champion, Mark Lawrence finished tied for third at 5 under.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

