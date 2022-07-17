Roanoke Valley Sister Cities hosted a benefit concert in support of Ukraine

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Sister Cities hosted a benefit concert Sunday in support of Ukraine.

The concert featured pianist Stanislav Khristenko who has been playing benefit concerts all around the U.S.

“It’s not only about the fundraising actually. It’s about making people aware of what Ukrainian people is,” said Khristenko. “What Ukrainian culture is. What Ukraine is actually for the world. So, what I can do is I can play and with music bring some awareness.”

Spreading awareness is personal to him as most of his family still reside in Ukraine.

“I really don’t know when I wake up in the morning and read the news of course every morning what’s next,” added Khristenko. “Which city is bombed? Are my relatives alive?”

The concert was also important for Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Organizer Kristina Eva Bulas who is a daughter of displaced parents during World War II.

“So, this is personal for me an event because we’re dealing with the same aggressor,” said Bulas. “So, it’s an example of how history can and will repeat itself.”

The money raised during the event will be donated to Ukrainian refugees.

“We have the same basic needs,” explained Bulas. “Throughout centuries what’s important is food, shelter, security, and without that people are in turmoil.”

Khristenko donates a percentage of his pay to his family and friends and says he’s thankful for all the support.

“Deeply touched by how people all over the country and people in Roanoke have feeling for Ukraine,” said Khristenko. “Feeling the needs and feeling they can play an important role in this situation.”

Click here to donate money to Ukraine through Roanoke Valley Sister Cities.

