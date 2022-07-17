Scattered storms increase today into Monday

Scattered storms develop again today

A front brings more storms on Monday

Hot and humid conditions stick around this week

SUNDAY

More sunshine is expected today with highs climbing into the 80s and 90s.

Hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms. (WDBJ Weather)

Scattered storms are likely again today thanks to an approaching cold front. Storms will develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening. The main focus today will likely be in mountain locations and some storms could move slowly. Some storms could become strong to severe.

SPC outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

We will likely see a better chance of widespread storms on Monday as our front moves through. Storms look to increase through the day. At this time no severe weather is expected.

Widespread rain and storms are likely on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

By Tuesday temperatures look to climb into the lower 90s for more locations with some isolated afternoon storms possible. Temperatures look to climb a few degrees by Wednesday and our next front moves in on Thursday. Heat index values starting on Tuesday will be near or above 100°.

The next 7 days. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

