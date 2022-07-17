Shots hit Lynchburg business early Sunday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they are looking for two vehicles after a window at Historic Midland Motors was shattered as a result of gunfire early Sunday morning.

Police responded at around 1:50 a.m. to the area of 13th and Main Streets for multiple reports of shots fired and found the window was hit.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Historic Midland Motors is located at 1222 Main Street.

According to witnesses, the two vehicles involved were a white or silver GMC Sierra and a silver, late-90s model Honda Accord. Both drivers left the scene before police arrived.

Those who may have video from security or doorbell footage are asked to share using the Neighbors portal.

Contact 434-455-6041 with information.

