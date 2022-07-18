Hometown Local
27 people arrested in multi-jurisdictional sex trafficking sting

Police said a total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection to the operation.
Police said a total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection to the operation.(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police agencies in Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover helped bring down a sex trafficking operation last week.

Chesterfield Police said their Special Victims and Vice detectives conducted an online chatting operation that ended in the arrest of 27 people on June 9 and July 12.

Here’s a list of all the suspects:

  • Tony D. Archie, 36, of Richmond
  • Trevon R. Banks, 32, of Chesterfield
  • Derrick M. Clarke, 45, of Chesterfield
  • Luis A. Daiz Regalado, 46, of Chesterfield
  • Charles W. Hawkins Jr., 39, of Richmond
  • Gene A. Johnson Jr., 47, of Dinwiddie, Va.
  • Christopher M. Nesbitt, 33, of Disputanta, Va.
  • Jequon R. Smith, 27, Chesterfield, Va.
  • Mark J. Strassel 58, Chesterfield, Va.
  • Darren L. Thornton, 50, Mechanicsville, Va.
  • David J. Walton, 46, of Keysville, Va.
  • Justin T. West, Chesterfield, Va.
  • Lashon G. Young, Petersburg, Va.
  • Hernan Castillo, 28, of Schuylar, Va.
  • Harsh Gunthala, 30, Henrico, Va.
  • Ezra M. Hill, 64, of Chesterfield, Va.
  • Randy K. Kyle, 68, of Amelia, Va.
  • Paulo R. Luna, 23, of Chesterfield, Va.
  • Joseph E. Mastermaker, 31, of Chesterfield, Va.
  • Marcuez Matias, 39, of Farmville, Va.
  • Sean McGrath, 26, of Chesterfield, Va.
  • Murtuza Agdulkhader, 39, of Henrico, Va.
  • Andrew Pantana, 42, of Rustburg, Va.
  • Jordan Sheffield, 29, of Mechanicsville, Va.
  • Johnny Ticlavica, 28, of Chesterfield, Va.
  • Edward T. Wharton, 45, of Chesterfield, Va.
  • Trevor J. Winters, 30, of Chesterfield, Va.

All of the suspects are facing charges in connection with soliciting sex from adults through various online platforms, as well as numerous other charges.

Henrico Police said the multi-agency operation was to increase enforcement efforts against prostitution activity across central Virginia while targeting sex traffickers.



