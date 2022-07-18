Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia

The U.S. Marshals is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.(U.S. Marshals)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man featured on TLC’s hit show ‘90-Day Fiance’ is now wanted for murder.

Michael Baltimore, 43, has ties to Virginia Beach and is accused of shooting and killing Kendall Jerome Cook, and injuring another man at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on May 22, 2021.

Authorities said Cook owned the barbershop, and Baltimore who is also a barber worked for Cook until 2019 and was featured on several episodes of the show.

In addition to the murder charge, Baltimore has also been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm prohibited.

He also has warrants from Pennsylvania for separate charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, fleeing and eluding, and state parole violations resulting from a prior aggravated assault conviction.

Authorities said they are focusing on cities and regions including Los Angeles, Miami, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Virginia, the greater Atlanta area, and areas in New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina in the search for Baltimore.

The U.S. Marshals is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One dead after Sunday morning Amherst Co. crash
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Shots hit Lynchburg business early Sunday morning
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested after shooting of suspect in home
Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power warns of mobile payment scams

Latest News

police lights
One killed in Franklin County crash
Police said a total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection to the operation.
27 people arrested in multi-jurisdictional sex trafficking sting
Storms could bring pockets of heavy rainfall to the area.
Monday, July 18 Midday FastCast
Showers and storms will move across the region this afternoon.
Monday Morning Weather Talk Live-7/18/22
Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map on their website to sign up for alerts.
Most customers have power back after outage in Botetourt County