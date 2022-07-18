Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

AgriSun Power hoping for early 2023 start of construction on Pulaski solar farm

Pulaski solar farm projected site
Pulaski solar farm projected site(WDBJ7)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction on a solar farm in Pulaski County could start as soon as early 2023.

A spokesperson for the project says the solar farm will apply up for a permit through the Department of Environmental Quality this fall.

Once processed and approved the construction can begin.

This project would be the second largest industrial scale solar farm in Virginia and third largest on the east coast.

“We feel pretty confident that the DEQ is going to take a favorable look at it or at our application is full speed ahead and once we receive approval from DEQ then it’s just a matter of starting the construction phase,” Consultant to AgriSun Power Jay Poole said.

Poole says approval from the DEQ could take around six months.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Sunday morning Amherst Co. crash
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Shots hit Lynchburg business early Sunday morning
Keley Davis
Family remembers Blacksburg man killed in crash in Botetourt County
One dead, multiple injured after Buchanan Co. crash

Latest News

Big Spring Mill products
Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership
Lexington man to eat only Taco Bell for 30 days
Lexington man to eat only Taco Bell for 30 days to test validity of ‘healthy fast food’
Suspect in custody after June Roanoke Co. road rage case
Police said a total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection to the operation.
‘Online chatting operations’ lead to numerous arrests