AgriSun Power hoping for early 2023 start of construction on Pulaski solar farm

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction on a solar farm in Pulaski County could start as soon as early 2023.

A spokesperson for the project says the solar farm will apply up for a permit through the Department of Environmental Quality this fall.

Once processed and approved the construction can begin.

This project would be the second largest industrial scale solar farm in Virginia and third largest on the east coast.

“We feel pretty confident that the DEQ is going to take a favorable look at it or at our application is full speed ahead and once we receive approval from DEQ then it’s just a matter of starting the construction phase,” Consultant to AgriSun Power Jay Poole said.

Poole says approval from the DEQ could take around six months.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.