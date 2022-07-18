Hometown Local
Back-to-school immunizations offered at Roanoke-area clinics

(WLUC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To help student be prepared to return to school, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts is offering opportunities for back-to-school immunizations.

This week, students can get vaccinated at walk-in clinics at Northside Middle School (July 18), William Byrd Middle School (July 19) and Cave Spring Middle School (July 20) from 4-6 p.m.

Dates and locations of additional clinics are on the following list, as well as the routine immunization clinics at local health departments.

