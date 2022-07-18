Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

BBB warns Buchanan County flood victims of potential scams

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is warning Buchanan County flood victims of ‘storm chaser’ contractors.

These contractors typically follow natural disasters and try to take advantage of victims. Storm chaser contractors will promise lower than average prices and quick repair times.

However, the BBB says the contractors will just take the victims money.

“If they’re knocking there, on your door and they’re telling you, ‘Hey I can do this for you, take care of it, I just want the money right now to go buy supplies’, you want to turn them away,” President Julie Wheeler said. “You always want to do your homework you always want to deal with someone you can find if you have a problem down the road.”

The BBB recommends flooding victims reach out to local contracting companies and their insurance agents. The Bureau Serving Western Virginia has not received any scam reports from flooding victims as of Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Sunday morning Amherst Co. crash
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Shots hit Lynchburg business early Sunday morning
Keley Davis
Family remembers Blacksburg man killed in crash in Botetourt County
One dead, multiple injured after Buchanan Co. crash

Latest News

Racquets For Reading
There are now a total of 76 cases since January.
As Hepatitis A cases are increasing in Roanoke, health officials recommend getting vaccinated
BBB Warns Buchanan Co. Flooding Victims Of Potential Scammer Efforts
Roanoke Rise In Hep. A Cases