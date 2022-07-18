Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Spring Mill is planning to close this August, unless someone takes over the operation.

The mill’s president, Bill Long says he’s ready to step away to be able to spend more time with his family.

He says since the mill announced it would close he’s received an outpouring of support.

Long says the mill is still successful and has a great client base.

“People have been very supportive,” he said. “I regret that we don’t have piles of flower out here for sale but we just can’t keep up.”

There is no set closing date yet, but Long says it will close sometime in August.

Long says anyone interested in taking over the mill can call him at the mill at (540) 268-2267.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.