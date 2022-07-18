Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Danville Police investigate shooting that sent one person to the hospital

(WLUC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the area of Memorial Drive between North Ridge Street and Poplar Street.

A man was shot in the leg while leaving a convenience store.

Police say this is not likely a random act and are looking for witnesses.

The suspect is believed to be a young black man, possibly in his teens or early twenties, who fled on foot west on Memorial Drive.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information to contact the Danville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke restaurant worker diagnosed with hepatitis A
The scene at the intersection of 311 and 419.
New roundabout opens in Roanoke County
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested after shooting of suspect in home
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

Latest News

One dead, multiple injured after Buchanan Co. crash
Virginia Tech player Gavin Cross is shown during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia Tech on...
Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross drafted 9th overall by Kansas City Royals
A Virginia State Champion Is Crowned
A Check On Airport Crowds