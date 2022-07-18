Danville Police investigate shooting that sent one person to the hospital

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the area of Memorial Drive between North Ridge Street and Poplar Street.

A man was shot in the leg while leaving a convenience store.

Police say this is not likely a random act and are looking for witnesses.

The suspect is believed to be a young black man, possibly in his teens or early twenties, who fled on foot west on Memorial Drive.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information to contact the Danville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.