Family remembers Blacksburg man killed in a crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hometown community is trying to move forward after one of their own was killed in a car crash.

Back in June, Virginia State Police say two people were in a car driving the wrong way on Route 460 in Botetourt County, when the driver hit and killed a thirty year old Blacksburg man.

”Keley was never one to have known a stranger. When he was little he would always gravitate to people. His smile from day one has been one of those that lit up the room. He was always out to help others before himself,” said Michael Davis, Keley’s father.

Davis reflects on the great memories he has of his only son.

“If he was your friend, he was your friend to the end…My mom and my sister always said he gave the best hugs and they said that’s one of the things they’ll miss the most,” said Davis.

Now, he only has those memories after his son, Keley Davis, was killed in a crash on Route 460 in Botetourt County back in June.

“That’ll be one of the days that will be etched in memory forever, when the state trooper, 3:58 in the morning, on Father’s Day. He asked me if I knew of Keley and when he told me, well all he started with I regret to inform, I already knew that something was drastically wrong…It’s been a parent’s nightmare because we never envision having to bury our children,” said Davis.

According to Virginia State Police a man has been charged in connection to the deadly crash.

Davis says he’s trying to move forward.

“People ask me how I am able to stay strong and it’s my faith,” said Davis.

While never forgetting his son.

“They took something very special from us and not only us, but Virginia Tech, the community of Blacksburg and we all feel robbed right now, but in the weeks and months to come, there’s no telling what will happen, but we’ll still hold close and see this thing through for Keley,” said Davis.

Mauricio Noe Benitez-Mejia is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, according to online court records.

He is scheduled to be in court later this month.

