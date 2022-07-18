Hometown Local
Global heat records are outpacing cold records by 10-1, data shows

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.(CNN, WGN, KVLY, KXJB, KVLY/KXJB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Heat records are far outpacing cold records across the globe so far this year.

It comes as the U.S. and Europe brace for a wave of dangerously high temperatures.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.

A climate scientist at Princeton University says the record imbalance is a sign of climate change.

Studies have shown extreme heat will increase in frequency, intensity and duration because of global warming, and that extremes will occur more frequently on the hot side compared to cold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

