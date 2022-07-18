Hometown Local
Lexington law enforcement to give away more than 100 backpacks with school supplies

Lexington School Supplies
Lexington School Supplies(Lexington Police)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Police Department is doing its part to make sure your child is prepared for the upcoming school year.

The department, in partnership with the Lexington Police Foundation, has more thank 100 backpacks full of school supplies to be given away at an event July 30. Fore the department, it’s important to have a positive community presence, and support students with the tools they need to succeed.

“We want everybody to know that the police are there for them in good and critical times,” says Lexington Police Chief Angela Greene. “We want all the children and their parents to gain a relationship with us so that if they ever do have to call us in a time of crisis, it’s not an unusual person that they’re dealing with, that they remember us during good times and they trust us.”

The giveaway will be part of a larger event taking place from 11 until 2 at Richardson Park July 30.

This is the second year for the event.

