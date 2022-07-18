Missing/Endangered Alert issued for Newport News woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department for a woman missing since Sunday.

Shanitia Eure is believed to be in extreme danger, according to police, and was last reported seen between 9:30 a.m. and noon July 17 on South Avenue in Newport News, Virginia, wearing a cream colored pinstripe shirt and pants, and tan flats.

She is 35 years old, according to police, 5′7″ and 145 pounds.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911.

The Virginia State Police has issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. For further information contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4245 or visit https://t.co/Uz6uW8fxlt pic.twitter.com/Rzoy6gEW0q — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) July 18, 2022

