Missing/Endangered Alert issued for Newport News woman

Shanitia Eure, reported missing from Newport News
Shanitia Eure, reported missing from Newport News(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department for a woman missing since Sunday.

Shanitia Eure is believed to be in extreme danger, according to police, and was last reported seen between 9:30 a.m. and noon July 17 on South Avenue in Newport News, Virginia, wearing a cream colored pinstripe shirt and pants, and tan flats.

She is 35 years old, according to police, 5′7″ and 145 pounds.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911.

