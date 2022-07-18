Hometown Local
New tourism program launching in dozens of localities

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of localities across Virginia will launch new tourism programs to bolster local economies.

“These programs and plans were developed through Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) DRIVE 2.0 State Tourism Plan Implementation Workshops, where community stakeholders focus on developing or enhancing tourism promotion, product development, and advocacy strategies, including specific action steps, success factors, timelines, and priorities for implementation,” a release said.

Communities will also receive a $10,000 grant to help develop the plans further.

More than 1,200 community and business leaders around the state participated in the DRIVE 2.0 program and workshops.

“The completion of the DRIVE 2.0 workshops and the creation of more than 100 new tourism programs signal a new era in tourism development and marketing in the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “Investing in new tourism product development, infrastructure and programs is a proven strategy for improving our economy by increasing jobs and tax revenue. This will lead to meaningful change for our communities across the Commonwealth, and further underscores Virginia’s reputation as the best place to live, work, and travel.”

The following communities have completed the DRIVE 2.0 program:

  • Alleghany Highlands
  • Arlington County
  • City of Bristol
  • Charlottesville-Albemarle County
  • City of Petersburg
  • Eastern Shore of Virginia
  • Fairfax County
  • Floyd County
  • Giles County
  • City of Harrisonburg
  • Hopewell-Prince George County
  • Lexington-Rockbridge Area
  • Nelson County
  • City of Norfolk
  • Northern Neck
  • Prince William County
  • Pulaski County
  • Richmond Region Tourism
  • Scott County
  • Smithfield/Isle of Wight County
  • Smyth County
  • Surry County
  • Town of Damascus
  • Town of Kilmarnock
  • Town of Marion
  • Town of Saltville
  • Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

