One dead, multiple injured after Buchanan Co. crash

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A three-vehicle crash along Route 460 left a person dead and multiple others wounded Wednesday.

At around 5 p.m., less than a mile east of Route 617, the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was moving west before driving over the double solid line into the eastbound lanes and hitting a 2015 Ford Escape. The Malibu then hit a 2001 Honda Civic that was traveling east.

All of the vehicles involved came to a stop in the eastbound lanes. According to Virginia State Police, a 2016 Ford F-150 traveling east was then unable to avoid hitting the Honda Civic and crashed.

Heather N. Earls, 33, was not wearing a seatbelt as a passenger and died at the scene. A 14-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy were both wearing seatbelts and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Jesie K. Stollings, 39 of Grundy, was driving the Honda while not wearing a seatbelt before being taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Timothy C. McGlothlin, 52 of Grundy, was driving the Chevrolet Malibu and sustained critical injuries before being taken to the hospital. McGlothlin was not wearing a seatbelt while driving.

The Buchanan County flooding does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

