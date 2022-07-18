One killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Callaway man was killed in a crash in Franklin County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Rd, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County.

20-year-old Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres was driving a Mazda RX-8 west on Brick Church Rd when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Police say Torres was pronounced dead at the scene and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.