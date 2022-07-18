Hometown Local
Passing showers and storms

Main threat with storms is isolated flooding
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
  • Few stronger storms are possible
  • Highs approach 90F this afternoon
  • Temperatures crank up the rest of the week

THIS WEEK

Most will be dry to begin the day, but then more scattered storms develop Monday afternoon as our front moves through. Some storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavier rainfall.

Widespread rain and storms are likely on Monday.
Widespread rain and storms are likely on Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

Right now the biggest concern will be slow moving soakers that could cause localized flooding. Remain weather aware this afternoon into tonight.

High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 for most.

By Tuesday temperatures look to climb into the lower 90s for more locations with some isolated afternoon storms possible. Temperatures look to climb a few degrees by Wednesday and our next front moves in on Thursday. Heat index values starting on Tuesday will be near or above 100°. The humidity levels will drop off a bit by the end of the week.

Heat index values will be at or near 100 degrees next week.
Heat index values will be at or near 100 degrees next week.(WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

